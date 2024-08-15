Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns stars Luka Doncic and Devin Booker have developed a rivalry with one another over the years. It is always must-watch basketball when they go head-to-head. So when do the Suns and Mavs play during the 2024-25 season?

The full NBA schedule was released on Thursday. It projects to be a challenging yet exciting schedule for Dallas. The Mavs may end up with the best record in the Western Conference if they play up to their expectations. As for the Doncic-Booker rivalry, fans won't have to wait long to see it in action.

Phoenix is scheduled to host Dallas on Saturday, October, 26, which happens to be the second game of the NBA season. The Mavericks will then host the Suns on Friday, November 8.

Doncic and Booker's third clash is scheduled for Friday, December 27 in Phoenix. The Mavs and Suns final head-to-head matchup of the regular season will be on Sunday, March 9 in Dallas.

Importance of Mavericks-Suns head-to-head games

Those four games will be exciting for the Devin Booker-Luka Doncic rivalry alone. Of course, there is more than the rivalry to consider, however.

The Suns and Mavericks are both expecting to make playoff runs during the 2024-25 campaign, so the four head-to-head contests will surely play a role in impacting the Western Conference standings.

There are other future Hall of Famers involved in the Mavs-Suns rivalry as well. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both understand what it takes to win big games. Their history, as they played alongside one another with the Brooklyn Nets, adds another exciting element to consider with these games.

At the end of the day, fans will not want to miss any of the Suns and Mavericks games against one another throughout the upcoming 2024-2025 regular season. They will be exciting and especially important for both teams.