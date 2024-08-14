Stephen Curry is many things. The face of the Golden State Warriors is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, a 3-point shooting phenomenon, a future Hall of Famer and now an Olympics gold medalist. But beyond his legendary accolades, No. 30 is who so many young players aspire to become on the court.

His inimitable way of disarming defenses and erupting from the floor on a moment's notice has caused a shift in how the game is played. Innovators become an inspiration to those who come after them, and that is something Curry is witnessing in real time. His superbly clutch performance in the latter stages of the Paris Games resonated with the basketball-watching world, including with someone he briefly shared a locker room with last year.

After watching the 36-year-old score 60 points combined against Serbia and France, a red-hot stretch that boosted the United States to a fifth straight gold, Kendric Davis offered his sincere congratulations. The former Warriors training camp roster member and Summer League invite called Curry the “greatest point guard to touch a basketball” in a text message before receiving some thoughtful words in return.

Davis revealed the exchange on Instagram. “Appreciate you bro,” Stephen Curry texted. “That was a crazy ride for sure. Hope you and the family doing well, taking advantage of the summer {and} keep getting better.”

One would not assume that just any affiliation with the Warriors automatically gets you Curry's cell phone number. Davis must have made quite the impression on the greatest shooter ever in 2023. The 5-foot-11 undrafted guard out of Memphis, SMU and TCU had to claw his way into relevance in college.

Kendric Davis' hoops journey has already taken plenty of turns

Davis developed into an impactful scorer and playmaker at SMU, winning AAC Player of the Year honors in 2021-22. He then helped Memphis win its most games in a season (26) since 2012-13. His production and intangibles did not outweigh his physical limitations in the eyes of scouts, however, which meant much work was to be done in order to book himself an NBA opportunity.

The 25-year-old is still waiting for one. He initially signed a contract with the Warriors in September of 2023 but was waived before the new campaign started. A stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors followed. Kendric Davis is now in Australia playing for the Adelaide 36ers, hoping he can still grab the attention of NBA executives.

Stephen Curry is not dismissing him. He is trying to lift the man up. Although the former Davidson star had NBA pedigree on his side, he worked relentlessly to hone his craft. Needless to say, the endless shooting reps and hours spent in the gym paid off.

Curry overcame his humble basketball beginnings (three-star recruit at a small program) and is one of the most accomplished players of his generation. And now, he is motivating others to try to carve out their own path to the NBA.