As they continue offseason workouts in preparation for the 2024-25 NBA season, the New York Knicks are viewing themselves as legitimate championship contenders. After coming up one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks were busy this offseason. In addition to giving new contracts to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa, as well as trading for Mikal Bridges, New York also extended head coach Tom Thibodeau's contract. With expectations high and after his MVP-like season, the Knicks have made the decision to name Brunson as the 36th captain in team history.

The 2023-24 season was a special one for Brunson, and he proved to be the face of the franchise. While he may not be the most vocal leader on the floor compared to others around the league, Brunson leads by example and his demeanor of always wanting to win, no matter the challenge. This is the main reason why the Knicks appointed him as their captain moving forward.

“The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson as our captain,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in the team's press release on Tuesday. “Jalen is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York.”

It appears as if Brunson also has the approval of his teammates, as Josh Hart was very quick to post a picture of him saluting the team's decision on social media with the caption, “Captain,” before tagging Brunson.

Jalen Brunson's dominance with Knicks

Brunson has been the undisputed leader of the Knicks over his first two seasons in the Big Apple. In fact, the 27-year-old has been one of the driving forces behind changing this organization's perception around the NBA.

With Brunson as their leader, the Knicks have gone from a team that always seemed to end up in the draft lottery to being one of the final teams standing in the East come time for the playoffs. As they prepare for the 2024-25 season, Brunson and the Knicks truly believe that they have what it takes to contend for a title.

Last season was nothing short of spectacular for Brunson, as he earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career after averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds over 35.4 minutes in 77 games. He shot 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range. After finishing fifth in the MVP voting, Brunson was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Second Team for the first time.

In Brunson's two seasons with New York, the Knicks have a record of 97-67 (.591), the most wins in consecutive seasons for the organization since the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons (98 wins), per team release. It is also worth mentioning that Brunson's 26.5 points per game career average trails only Bob McAdoo's 26.7 points per game career scoring average in Knicks history.

The 61 points Brunson scored against the San Antonio Spurs on March 29 were the second-most any player in team history has ever scored, trailing Carmelo Anthony's 62-point game in 2014.

If any player on this roster is well-equipped to lead the Knicks, it is Brunson. The fans love him, and Brunson commands the respect of the entire Knicks locker room. That is why he now finds himself as the 36th captain in team history.