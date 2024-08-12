Team USA’s Steph Curry slammed the door on France’s chance to pull ahead in the final minutes of the 2024 Olympics gold medal game, which triggered a response from McDonald’s in France. After witnessing Steph Curry’s absurd finish, scoring four 3-pointers against France in the game’s final 2:58 to lead Team USA to a 98-87 win, the global fast-food chain vowed to remove one of its signature sauces, “Classic Curry,” from all French locations.

Due to Steph’s last name, the social media post, made in jest, suggests McDonald’s is considering removing the sauce for “at least” the next four years. McDonald’s France posted the following picture to its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald's France (@mcdonaldsfrance)

In the post, the message in French translates to read, “For obvious reasons, we are considering removing the sauce,” the image is accompanied by a caption that says, “For four years minimum.” Saturday’s match marked the second consecutive time in which Team USA and France have faced off in the Olympic Games gold medal game.

After the win, Steph talked about his mental focus in the moments leading up to draining four consecutive threes with millions of basketball fans tuned in worldwide.

“Before every shot you take, you think it’s going in,” Curry said, per ESPN’s Anthony Gharib. “All I saw was the rim. I didn’t see who was in front of me. I knew it was kind of a late-clock situation, but that one impressed myself.”

Curry finished with a team-high 24 points, including 8-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc, five assists, and two steals.

France's Victor Wembanyama is ‘worried’ for his future opponents

Victor Wembanyama is most likely hoping three times a charm for France in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old phenom was seen in tears moments after the final buzzer despite leading the Olympics’ host country, France, to a silver medal.

After scoring a game-high 26 points with his seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal, it sounds like the NBA’s 2023-24 Rookie of the Year will head into the upcoming 2024-25 campaign with a chip on his shoulder.

“I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years,” Wembanyama said after the loss via San Antonio Express-News’ Mike Finger’s X, formerly known as Twitter, page. “In FIBA or the NBA?” Wembanyama was asked, to which he replied, “Everywhere.”

The upcoming 2024-25 campaign, and the following year, for that matter, just got more exciting for Spurs and NBA fans alike.