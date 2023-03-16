A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Very few people, if any, will dispute the fact that Michael Jordan is the greatest to ever do it on the basketball court. MJ’s record as an NBA executive, however, absolutely pales in comparison to his historic achievements while he was still playing. At this point, it sounds like the GOAT is ready to call time on his tenure as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a massive bomb on Wednesday. According to the renowned league insider, Michael Jordan is now currently negotiating the sale of his majority stake in the Hornets:

ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. pic.twitter.com/jg03W25s49 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

This comes out of nowhere. It’s no secret that Michael Jordan isn’t the best team owner out there, which has been the case for many years now, but most of us were unaware that things had gotten this desperate for the GOAT — to the point that he’s now about to call it quits. To add even more shock value to this breaking news, MJ is apparently already negotiating the sale as we speak.

Woj reports that no deal is currently imminent, but the renowned league insider also noted that a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Potkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall is behind the looming takeover. Jordan is reportedly expected to stay on as a minority owner of the team.

Michael Jordan first arrived on the scene in Charlotte in 2006 when he purchased a minority stake in the Charlotte Bobcats. MJ became the franchise’s majority owner in 2010. In 2019, the six-time NBA champion sold a minority stake in the team to Plotkin. Three years later and it appears that Jordan is now ready to move on.