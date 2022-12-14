By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving’s drama dominated headlines during the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA season. But it has been smooth sailing as of late for Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. And although there have been no shortage of trade rumors floated around the NBA world, a number of sources believe that Brooklyn will keep Irving in the mix this season, per Bleacher Report.

“The last thing they want is to inspire another [Kevin Durant] trade demand,” one executive said, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

This update does not mean that a trade is completely out of the question. But the Nets, who are 17-12 and sitting in 4th place in the East, likely believe Kyrie Irving can help lead them to a deep playoff run alongside Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving recently stated that he plans on having no more distractions this year.

“Let’s just go win ballgames, that’s really what the attitude is,” Irving previously said. “No more excuses, more distractions, no more just throwing in these surprise injuries. We just want everybody to be healthy, everybody to have fun and come in and play their game.”

Ben Simmons has still faced injury concerns. But he’s made a strong impact when on the court for Brooklyn. With Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving leading the charge, it will certainly be interesting to see how far the Nets can go in the playoffs. If they continue playing like they have in recent action, it will be difficult to refute their chances of reaching the NBA Finals.