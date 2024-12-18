It has been clear for some time now that the Denver Nuggets need to make a trade or two to improve their depth. Their bench has been quite the big weak spot for them all season long — the result of two offseasons in a row in which they've decided not to keep crucial pieces such as Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. However, it will be very difficult for the Nuggets to swing a trade considering their lack of assets.

In fact, any blockbuster trade the Nuggets could make will have to involve letting go of a crucial piece of the roster. As pointed out by Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic, “any big trade would likely involve Porter” — requiring the Denver front office to think long and hard about whether or not it's worth it to sacrifice a core member of the team to swing for the fences.

Porter is the Nuggets' best floor-spacer, and he has also been rounding out his game. He is currently playing the best and most well-rounded basketball of his career, averaging a career-best 2.8 assists a contest, and he remains as efficient of a scorer as ever, tallying 18.5 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7.

According to Jones and Amick's sources, “the Nuggets value Porter and what he does for the spacing of Denver’s offense significantly.” But his $35.9 million contract for the 2024-25 season is their easiest pathway to acquiring someone like Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, or Brandon Ingram. It is worth questioning, however, if it is worth shaking up the foundation of the roster for the players that were mentioned — especially when they play very differently to Porter.

Nuggets face tough decisions on the trade market

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon should be safe from any trade talks; Murray, despite his struggles, remains a valued member of the team and a certified playoff riser, while Gordon is the perfect fit alongside Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt. That leaves Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun as their best trade assets from a value standpoint.

The Nuggets, however, won't want to gut their depth even further. But if they were to be active on the trade market, the front office has some tough decisions to make. Their only other tradeable assets are Zeke Nnaji and Dario Saric, and at this point, those two have negative trade value, with Denver phasing them out of the rotation.