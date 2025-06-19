The Dallas Wings were a little short-staffed going into their matchup with the Golden State Valkyries, but one name fans were not expecting to see missing from the starting lineup was DiJonai Carrington. The new-look top five featured rookie Aziaha James instead of the veteran guard, which prompted questions for head coach Chris Koclanes over Carrington's standing.

Koclanes opened up about the shifting roster in the Wings' postgame presser following their second win of the 2025 WNBA season.

“Yeah, decided to make a change to the lineup as we continue to search for the right combinations,” Koclanes began. When asked about Carrington specifically, the courtside boss revealed some more details.

“Just conversations throughout with DiJonai, with our team, and just felt it was the right time to make a change and give Aziaha a look,” Koclanes explained, according to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

Article Continues Below

Wings' Chris Koclanes on the decision to not start DiJonai Carrington tonight: “Conversations throughout with DiJonai, with our team… Felt it was the right time to make a change and give Aziaha (James) a look.”#WingsUp — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carrington had a breakout season in 2024 with the Connecticut Sun, which ended with her receiving both WNBA Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team honors. The 27-year-old hasn't seen the same success in Dallas so far this year, with her -7.7 point differential coming in as the worst on her team.

The Wings came into the Valkyries game with their only win coming from beating Carrington's former Sun squad back on May 27. She finished the contest with eight points, four assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

Next up for Dallas on June 20 will be Connecticut once again, so hopefully Carrington's return to her former franchise will light a little more fire under her as she attempts to regain her starting spot.