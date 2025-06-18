The Chicago Cubs have been dominant to start the 2025 season as the team has gone 45-28, tying the New York Mets for the second-best record in baseball. The Cubs appear poised to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. And the team received more good news Wednesday as the All-Star Game is likely returning to Wrigley Field for the first time in 37 years.

The Chicago City Council approved a plan to enhance security around the stadium, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X. Passing the security measure is a major step in the Cubs’ effort to secure the All-Star Game in 2027.

Security around Wrigley was a sticking point in the team’s bid for the Midsummer Classic. A proposal that includes widening sidewalks and installing security bollards around the park was introduced last month. On Wednesday the City Council passed a $32.1 million security package that will satisfy MLB’s concerns and essentially ensure that the Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star Game.

The organization worked closely with state and city officials on a plan to upgrade security. Under the measure, the state will pay $12 million, the city will kick in $10 million and the Cubs will add $8 million to the effort.

MLB favors a two-year planning window for the event to allow teams time to make any necessary upgrades. This year’s All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park after the Atlanta Braves were awarded the event in 2023. Next season’s exhibition will take place at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies were promised the game back in 2019.

The Cubs previously played host to the All-Star Game three times, in 1947, 1962 and 1990. Wrigley Field is the second-oldest baseball stadium in use as it first opened in 1914. It is uniquely situated in a Lakeview East neighborhood nicknamed Wrigleyville. However, its close proximity to the residential area also caused some of MLB’s security concerns.

The All-Star Game was last held in Chicago in 2003 when the White Sox hosted at Comiskey Park.