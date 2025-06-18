Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey was recently charged with reckless driving after allegedly driving 101 mph. The incident took place in Indiana, where he attended college at Purdue University.

Reports indicate that Edey was driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Ron Wilkins of the Indy Star. The 23-year-old center was pulled over on the night of May 1, just days after the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs. Zach Edey explained to officers that the reason he was driving so fast was that he was trying to pass a vehicle.

“Police say they stopped former Purdue basketball star Zach Edey on May 1, driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone on Indiana 25 in southern Tippecanoe County. Edey's northbound Kia Sorento passed the Indiana State Police trooper's southbound vehicle at 7:03 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. When the trooper caught up to the speeding car, Edey turned eastbound on Tippecanoe County Road 700 South and stopped.

“Edey has an initial hearing at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Tippecanoe Superior 6 on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Edey, 23, of Memphis, told police he was trying to pass a vehicle as an explanation for speeding.”

Zach Edey's reckless driving incident will likely become water under the bridge once he attends his hearing. He just wrapped up his first year in the NBA playing for the Grizzlies. After serving as a superstar talent for Purdue, the 7-foot-4 center displayed flashes of potential in Memphis. He ended his rookie season averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while owning a 58.0% field goal percentage and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies will hope he takes a big step in development over the offseason and improves upon his production. If he can find a way to become an even more efficient scorer, rebounder, and blocker, then he could serve as a great complement to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.