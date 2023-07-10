The trade rumors continue to swirl around Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam. The Atlanta Hawks have been in contact with the Raps in regard to a potential deal for the Cameroonian, but it appears another team has also entered the fray: The Indiana Pacers.

Per Michael Grange, the Pacers have reached out to Toronto, who continues to “gauge the market” for their best player:

“Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility and Indiana has also reached out.”

Recent reports suggest that Siakam wants to stay in the 6ix. He's eligible for a four-year max deal worth nearly $200 million this summer, but it remains to be seen if the Raps will put that on the table. They're clearly still figuring out if keeping Siakam is the right move or not.

The Pacers are an intriguing suitor, though. They have quite a few draft picks at their disposal to use in a trade. But considering Siakam makes around $37 million per season, either Buddy Hield or Myles Turner would have to be involved in a deal, although since Turner recently signed an extension, it's more likely that Hield is the one who may be moved.

This is all hearsay at this point, though. For now, Pascal Siakam remains a Raptor and doesn't want to be anywhere else but Toronto. However, if the franchise receives a tantalizing enough offer, he could find himself in a new jersey by the time the 2023-24 season begins.