Eight-time NBA All-Star and 2020 NBA champion, Dwight Howard, believes that he still can make an indelible impact for several teams if rostered by a team.

Having last played for the 6-24 Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League (the league's second year in existence), leading the league with his rebounding and assist averages while ranking third with his scoring and block averages, Howard is understandably confident in his abilities. Furthermore, looking at the NBA landscape, there are several teams lacking in big man depth.

However, the team that Howard may fit on best isn't one that would be relying on him to help bring them a championship next season.

It's one that simply needs what he brings to the table: the Indiana Pacers.

What Dwight Howard brings to the Pacers

Interior Force

Although Dwight Howard is a long way away from the days that he was leading the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals or donning the Superman nickname, the 37-year-old is still more than capable of pulling down boards and affecting shots around the rim.

Of course, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game for the Taoyuan Leopards in the 2022-23 season isn't really going to blow anyone's mind. In most cases, American-born players — especially those who made it to the NBA — excel in international settings. However, those numbers are relevant in the sense that Howard's activity, desire and experience clearly still shine through.

Howard still believes he can play around 25 minutes of dominant basketball, likely in a second unit role. Despite the negative reputation the big man has garnered over the years, the idea that could still excel in a bit role — perhaps 15 minutes per game — isn't unfathomable. In his last three NBA seasons, Howard averaged 6.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game, and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win a championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Depth

With the current depth behind Indiana Pacers starting center Myles Turner featuring 21-year-old Isaiah Jackson and veteran Daniel Theis, there's arguably no need for Dwight Howard. After all, Howard was out of the NBA entirely last season, giving him an uphill climb towards a rotation spot.

However, when considering the constant rumors surrounding Turner and some that have featured Jackson, there's no guarantee that either of them will remain on the roster long-term. Theis himself is a midseason trade candidate due to his veteran status and the number of playoff contenders that need to address their center depth.

Ultimately, Howard very well may not play. Nonetheless, he gives the Pacers the option of trading one of their big men for draft capital or a backcourt piece and not being overly concerned about it regardless. Especially if he stands out in training camp, the preseason, in practice, or some combination of all three.

Experience

Looking over the Indiana Pacers' roster, they have multiple players that are at least 30 years old in Buddy Hield (30), T.J. McConnell (31), and Daniel Theis (31). However, Theis is the only player out of this trio that's made it to a Conference Finals and Hield has never been to the NBA Playoffs. With that in mind, Dwight Howard would come to the team not only as the elder statesman, but as the only NBA champion rostered by the Pacers as well.

To that point, Howard's perspective and experience should help elevate a young Pacers team that's amassed one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA. Even without a true superstar, the Pacers should be in playoff contention next season, and Howard could be one of the pieces that help them reach that goal not only on the court but behind-the-scenes as well.

Lastly, as one of the NBA's best players for over a decade, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-NBA selection should have plenty of sagacious advice for two outstanding young shot-blockers in Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson.