The 2022-23 NBA season has had a lot of headline material already, and action has continued to intensify during the holiday season. Despite that, a lot of NBA fans are looking ahead to the future talents who’ll play in the Association. Likewise, scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially after many college players have seen action in the current NCAA season and boosting their stocks. Here, we’ll have the Christmas Edition of our 2023 NBA Mock Draft.

More freshmen who are breaking out, player injuries, and a few underperforming players who are losing scouts’ favor are just some of the things that have affected the NBA draft conversation for 2023.

There has been discussion over who should go after Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Those are, of course, whom most scouts agree are the top two choices. Nick Smith Jr. from Arkansas, Cameron Whitmore from Villanova, Keyonte George from Baylor, and even Brandon Miller from Alabama have joined the discussion with the Thompson brothers from Overtime Elite.

There are still a few candidates left that also seem like solid late-lottery alternatives.

Many project the 2023 draft class to be pretty deep, which will make it very interesting to present this Christmas Edition of our NBA Mock Draft. The NBA Mock Draft order below was taken from Tankathon (as of December 25).

2023 NBA Mock Draft, Christmas Edition

1) Victor Wembanyama (Detroit Pistons)

Wembanyama is the top pick in our NBA Mock Draft. The French player, who is currently averaging 22.6 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks per game in the Betclic Élite league, has an impressive 7’8 wingspan and has already shown glimpses of greatness during his time with ASVEL in the Euroleague. The Pistons, who have the worst record in the NBA at 8-26, are looking to add Wembanyama to their roster alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey next season.

2) Scoot Henderson (Charlotte Hornets)

Henderson is another standout in our Mock Draft, coming in at No. 2. Before being sidelined with a nose fracture and concussion for over a month, Henderson was averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. In a notable performance, Henderson recorded a career-high 16 assists and added 18 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes in a win over Santa Cruz.

Watched Scoot Henderson go through a long individual workout today after his team practice. Doesn't look too far off returning to action. Easy to see why he'd be a strong No. 1 pick candidate in any other year. pic.twitter.com/osKcSdeeoW — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 21, 2022

3) Brandon Miller (Houston Rockets)

Miller climbs as a top-five prospect in our NBA Mock Draft due to his size and skill set at the wing position. Miller recently scored a freshman season-high 36 points, including six 3-pointers, in a close loss to Gonzaga. He is currently averaging 19.3 points per game and shooting 44% from beyond the arc.

4) Amen Thompson (San Antonio Spurs)

One of the Thompson twins is another top prospect, averaging 27 points per 40 minutes. Amen had his best game on December 9th, posting 23 points and eight assists. He and his twin brother are both working on improving their outside jumpers before entering the league next year, with Amen being the better playmaker of the two.

5) Nick Smith Jr. (Washington Wizards)

Smith Jr. rounds out the top five in our NBA Mock Draft. Smith Jr. has been dealing with right knee management and missed the first six games of the season with a minor injury. However, he has shown enough potential during high school all-star games and preseason play to be considered a solid guard, particularly with his pick-and-roll skills and ability to make the right read whether it be a pass, a floater in the lane, or a 3-point jumper. Smith Jr. averaged 19.6 points in three games upon returning to the court.

6) Cameron Whitmore (Orlando Magic)

Whitmore is a player who could make an impact with his explosiveness and power as he develops his half-court skills. NBA teams, including the Magic, will be attracted to his athleticism, aggression, and ability to drive through contact and finish plays, as well as his defensive playmaking. While he has shown some potential in dribble moves and shot-making, he needs to become more consistent and sharp in these areas. Currently, he is shooting 6-of-22 from three-point range and has two assists in four games.

7) Ausar Thompson (New Orleans Pelicans)

The other Thompson twin has such unique and functional athletic abilities that NBA teams will be patient with his skill development. Even without a reliable perimeter game, Ausar’s quickness and leaping ability at 6’7 make him a high-impact defender and an easy bucket. In the past month, he has also started to show signs of improved shooting, which should put him in the conversation for picks 4-6 if he can continue to improve in this area.

8) Keyonte George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

George is a player who stands out mainly based on his physical gifts. His frame, ball-handling skills, burst for attacking, self-creation moves, and shooting confidence/range make him a likely NBA scoring guard. His playmaking IQ is also a plus, adding another level of combo versatility and potential for growth.

9) Jarace Walker (Orlando Magic)

Walker is a player that teams will overlook based on his pedestrian per-game numbers. Instead, they will see the potential for proper development to enhance the skills of the 6’8, 240-pound forward. Remember that he can dribble, pass, shoot, and defend multiple positions.

10) Jett Howard (Golden State Warriors)

Howard is expected to be a popular late-lottery target due to his 6’8 size, consistent shooting, shot-making versatility, basketball IQ, and defensive tools. Those make him a valuable and fitting prospect. Howard also has the potential for off-the-dribble scoring, adding another level of upside.

11) Dillon Mitchell (Toronto Raptors)

Mitchell has had limited production off the block at Texas due to the shooters on the perimeter. He has also not attempted a 3-point field goal this season. However, Mitchell is a high-level rebounder, particularly on the offensive glass, and is a raw, athletic player with a lot of upside as an NBA prospect.

Productive game for Texas freshman Dillon Mitchell with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal in 16 minutes. Played extremely hard, showed his passing and defensive versatility and filled his role well in a blowout win for the Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/eCy0E4MMSm — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 29, 2022

12) Grady Dick (Utah Jazz)

Dick is a freshman whose 2023 NBA Mock Draft stock has been on the rise, averaging 15.4 points in the last five games. He is a versatile guard who can play any position on the perimeter and is a high-level defender, particularly when switching on pick-and-roll plays. He averages 1.5 steals per game this season. His best performance was in a win over Indiana where he recorded 20 points, six rebounds, and five steals.

13) Anthony Black (Miami Heat)

Black has seen his touches on offense increase significantly with Trevon Brazile and Smith Jr. out for the Razorbacks. The freshman from Texas has great size and is becoming more comfortable with the pace of college basketball. He averages 12.5 points and only two turnovers in the last two games.

14) Cason Wallace (Portland Trail Blazers)

Wallace is the best on-ball defender in college basketball, forcing 2.5 steals per game this season. The 6’4 guard is also becoming more comfortable as a secondary ball handler and recently recorded a season-high 27 points and nine assists in a win over Florida A&M.

15) GG Jackson II (Atlanta Hawks)

Jackson is an appealing prospect in our 2023 NBA Mock Draft due to his wing skills, ability to create opportunities for himself on the perimeter, and shooting versatility at 6’9. However, his lack of passing and defensive upside may hold him back in terms of his perceived ceiling. Nevertheless, his shot-making ability, tools, and energy should still make him a strong player with a high floor.

16) Terquavion Smith (Indiana Pacers)

Smith has improved his finishing and playmaking skills this college season. However, his main value to the NBA will still be his ability to provide instant offense through shot-making and microwave scoring.

17) Dariq Whitehead (New York Knicks)

Whitehead has recently faced questions about his finishing, shooting consistency, and shot selection. However, Whitehead is still only 19 years old and has the potential to be a strong scorer and defender at 6’7. With his downhill athleticism, ability to make shots off the dribble, and ability to separate into jumpers, Whitehead is an exciting prospect for the Knicks.

18) Kel’el Ware (New York Knicks)

Ware is a player that scouts will focus on the flashes of skill that make him a valued stretch 5 and rim protector. He may be inconsistent so far, but he’s also a 7’0 three-point shooter. Good luck finding more of that. Ware’s basketball IQ also suggests he will be a strong pick-and-roll defender and shot-blocker.

19) Kyle Filipowski (Utah Jazz)

Filipowski has been Duke’s best player early on and is drawing NBA Mock Draft interest due to his three-point shooting, ability to attack and finish with control, and ball-handling skills. The Jazz could sure use someone like him on the wings.

20) Maxwell Lewis (Sacramento Kings)

Lewis is a 6’7 wing who has been one of the most efficient scorers in this class. He has produced through a combination of self-creation with pull-ups, drives, post-ups, and ultra-efficient spot-up shooting. If Lewis can continue with his high-level play, it could help him generate buzz as a potential lottery pick.

21) Ricky Council IV (Los Angeles Clippers)

Council IV has continued to impress with each 20-point game. He has showcased his combination of 6’6 size and exciting athleticism in many ways. These include impressive finishing highlights, ball-handling, burst-to-beat defenders, and tough shot-making skills.

22) Noah Clowney (Phoenix Suns)

Clowney has entered the 2023 NBA Mock Draft discussion due to his recent three-point shooting, active rebounding, and shot-blocking display. As long as his jumper remains strong, there is likely to be interest in a 6’10 freshman who can stretch the floor. He can also attack closeouts and make plays around the basket at both ends of the court.

23) Brice Sensabaugh (Los Angeles Lakers)

Sensabaugh has been too productive to ignore, despite not being a quick or bouncy athlete. He has a unique mix of positional strength, shooting ability, and scoring instincts. He could be a potential difference-maker for the Lakers.

24) Tyrese Proctor (Brooklyn Nets)

Proctor seems to be increasing his comfort level, showing more success in converting off self-creation and threes. While his lack of burst limits his scoring and playmaking potential, his 6’5 size, ball-handling skills, shot-making potential, and passing IQ suggest he could play on or off the ball for the Nets.

25) Rayan Rupert (Utah Jazz)

Rupert has been sidelined by a wrist injury. However, he is expected to attract suitors due to his abilities as a shot-maker and long wing defender at 6’6. He should make the Jazz’s wing depth even deeper.

26) Taylor Hendricks (Memphis Grizzlies)

Hendricks has emerged as a one-and-done prospect thanks to his consistent highlight finishes, three-point shooting, and shot-blocking. Sure, he is not a strong creator or passer. However, his other tools like his two-way athletic abilities and shot-making may be enough to warrant first-round consideration.

27) Kris Murray (Charlotte Hornets)

Murray has seen his rise in this NBA Mock Draft boosted by improved shot-making. Yes, there are still questions about his ability to create in the NBA. Still, his off-ball scoring skills with three-point shooting, cutting, drives past closeouts, and offensive rebounding make him a valuable asset. We all know the Hornets need more of that.

28) Dereck Lively II (Indiana Pacers)

Lively II may not be in high demand as a non-shooting, non-creator center. However, a team looking to add easy baskets and rim protection could target him due to his excellent shot-blocking rate (4.6 per 40 minutes). That team could be the Pacers, especially if they trade Myles Turner before the deadline.

29) Jordan Walsh (Houston Rockets)

Walsh has started to capitalize on extra on-ball reps and touches with Trevon Brazile out for the season. His 6’7 size, projectable shooting stroke, passing IQ, high-level defense, and toughness make him a valuable player with versatility. He should be a nice fit in Houston’s system.

30) Marcus Sasser (Indiana Pacers)

Sasser could be a good option for a playoff team looking for immediate second-unit firepower. That’s thanks mainly to his ball-screen play and shooting versatility. The Pacers could fit that bill, especially as they’re on track to be a top-10 team in the East this season.