By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The trade possibilities keep coming in as the Toronto Raptors’ season continues to falter. The majority of these scenarios center on 6’7 forward OG Anunoby. Recall that he was selected by the Raptors with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Raptors star player OG Anunoby as the deadline looms.

Previously known as a 3-and-D wing, Anunoby has excelled this season. He has showcased the effectiveness of the Raptors’ development system. Despite the team’s declining playoff prospects and current six-game losing streak, trade rumors are swirling around Anunoby. Raptors fans are well aware of his importance to the team, as he leads the NBA in steals per game (2.4) and is currently averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game.

Anunoby is also known for his strength, which is rare for his position in the NBA, and he is often assigned to defend the opposing team’s star player. His combination of size, speed, and agility make him a formidable opponent, even for the most skilled players in the league.

That said, the question remains whether the Raptors will keep Anunoby and build their team around him or trade him and see what they can receive in return. Regardless of the decision, it is clear that Anunoby is positioning himself as a key player in the league for the foreseeable future. Remember also that the 25-year-old has the option to become a free agent in 2024. That’s if he declines the final year of the four-year, $72 million extension he signed with the Raptors in 2020.

Now, let’s discuss the four best trade destinations for OG Anunoby as the trade deadline closes in.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell” – ESPN’s Zach Lowe pic.twitter.com/LyxYZuEfCT — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 20, 2022

1. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Raptors with interest in trading for OG Anunoby. Again, he is having a career year with career-high averages in points and rebounds. His size, mixed with his speed and agility, make him difficult to get past, even for the most skilled players in the league.

If the Knicks believe that Anunoby is the missing piece to becoming a contender in the Eastern Conference, they may be willing to offer a significant amount in a potential trade. Anunoby would also fit well with the timeline of the Knicks’ current young players and bring a level of experience that the team currently lacks.

However, the question remains whether the Knicks should be willing to part with all of their assets in a deal for Anunoby. That said, it has been difficult for the Knicks to acquire top-tier talent in the past, and trading for Anunoby may be their best chance at taking a substantial step forward as a team.

2. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks should consider offering a significant package in a potential trade for OG Anunoby. If there is a bidding war at the NBA trade deadline or during the offseason, the Mavs should do everything in their power to take part and make the best possible offer. Keep in mind that Dallas has been searching for a suitable partner for Luka Doncic since he entered the league. Take note that after Jalen Brunson left the team in the offseason, there has been a significant void in production outside of Luka.

While Doncic is a talented player and has kept the Mavericks competitive this season, he could benefit from having a strong supporting star like Anunoby. Anunoby’s size, speed, and agility make him a formidable opponent and a valuable asset on any team. For the Mavs, he could be an especially game-changing addition.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

It is not surprising to see the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of teams interested in trading for OG Anunoby. The Lakers should consider reaching out to the Raptors for the British-born hoopster. The Lakers may not have many young players to offer in a potential trade, but they do have two valuable future first-round picks that could attract the attention of the Raptors.

Anunoby would be a strong addition to the Lakers’ lineup. It’s easy to imagine him playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis (when he returns), bringing defensive skills to take some pressure off of those two stars. Anunoby has also demonstrated the ability to play off the ball during his time with the Raptors. That would be invaluable in a system like what the Lakers have.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have exceeded expectations this season, but they could potentially improve their defense by adding a player like OG Anunoby. As we’ve harped on already, Anunoby is a defensive dynamo and could help balance out the offensive prowess of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Adding Anunoby to the team could make the Blazers a formidable dark horse threat in the Western Conference.

However, the uncertain future of Jerami Grant complicates matters. Take note that the Blazers may need to offer him a significant contract in the offseason. While it is not clear how this would impact a potential pursuit of Anunoby, a lineup featuring Simmons, Lillard, Anunoby, and possibly even Grant would be quite potent.