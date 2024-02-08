The Pelicans have presented themselves as a potential destination for Dejounte Murray. Will a trade materialize with hours to go before the deadline?

For the past few months or so, Dejounte Murray has become the most prominent player involved in trade talks. The Atlanta Hawks have come to the realization that a core of Murray and Trae Young may not lend itself to winning, and as a result, it's looking likely that Murray will be changing homes with the trade deadline only a few hours away. To that end, the New Orleans Pelicans have presented themselves as a potential destination for the former All-Star guard, among many other suitors.

The Pelicans' interest in Murray is concrete. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, New Orleans is interested in swinging a deal for Murray to try and pair him with CJ McCollum to form a dangerous backcourt.

However, it doesn't seem like a potential move to the Pelicans for Dejounte Murray is gaining any traction, as Chris Haynes of TNT reported. Moreover, while Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports confirmed that the Pelicans have indeed had talks with the Hawks for the 27-year old guard, he reported that “any deal” “isn't particularly close to a finish line.”

If there's any team that has the assets to swing a trade for the Hawks guard, it's the Pelicans. In addition to having a boatload of draft picks still, they have a few young player that would entice Atlanta as they retool around Trae Young. According to the rumor mill, the Pelicans are “open” to a Herb Jones trade, and one would think that the Hawks would want Jones' team-friendly deal as part of any deal involving Murray.

But if the Pelicans are reticent to trade away one of the best defenders in the NBA, the Hawks could also ask for the likes of Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, and Jose Alvarado, although that may give New Orleans some pause as any deal might end up gutting their depth.

At present, it's also unclear if acquiring Murray would take the Pelicans to the next level of title contention. Murray would give the Pelicans another player who commands the ball, and with McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson all needing touches, trading for the Hawks guard may not be the best use of resources for New Orleans.