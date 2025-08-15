LSU football fields a roster loaded on newcomers. The Tigers put together the nation's top college football transfer portal class. With a good number of them creating pivotal position battles ahead of Week 1.

Garrett Nussmeier won't face any challengers behind center, though. The LSU quarterback is dealing with a knee ailment. But head coach Brian Kelly ensured Nussmeier will lead the Tigers out on the field come August 30. With No. 4 Clemson across the way in South Carolina's Death Valley.

One position isn't settled yet, however. And that spot leads off our top three position battles down in Baton Rouge.

LSU must find a lead back

Kelly emphasizes a pro-style spread offense. But it historically starts with a punishing running attack. Dependent on the state of Nussmeier's knee, Kelly may need to turn to handoffs to set the tone in the season opener.

The Tigers need to discover who their RB1 will be, though. Returning sophomore Caden Durham is one possibility.

Durham flashed with 752 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns. He enters the season as the Southeastern Conference's No. 4 ranked RB. Many fans believed Kelly should've played Durham more, even after leading the team in rushing.

Yet Durham isn't a shoe-in for the starting role. The nation's No. 1 RB for 2025 Harlem Berry enters the picture too. The five-star brings an ultra-creative running style that witnessed four straight 2,000-yard rushing seasons. Berry will either form a tandem or rise as RB1 if he impresses Kelly early.

J.T. Lindsey is another who'll vie for carries. He's a four-star and the No. 7 rated RB for '25.

One transfer must solidify LSU WR room

Aaron Anderson is a gift return for both Nussmeier and LSU. But he can't be the only one carrying the air attack.

At least one transfer must solidify one of the three WR spots — the side opposite of Anderson.

Nic Anderson is a prized newcomer out of Oklahoma. He scored 10 touchdowns back in 2023. But he didn't play in 2024 due to injury.

He's not the only former SEC rival heading to Tiger Stadium. Kentucky transfer Barion Brown can compete with the former Sooner for the other WR spot. Brown heads to his senior season and has 11 career touchdowns. But his numbers declined in 2024.

Sophomore Kyle Parker and freshman four-star TaRon Francis could push for receptions too.

Prized freshman could seal opposite CB spot

Ashton Stamps and Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane lead the SEC's No. 4 secondary. But an intriguing newcomer could push one or the other.

D.J. Pickett lures an astonishing 6-foot-5 frame to the CB position. Pickett established himself as Florida's top high school recruit and the nation's No. 2 CB for 2025. He's described as a defender with unnatural length and speed — and knows how to use both.

Ja'Keem Jackson is one sophomore who could hold off Pickett. He comes over from the Gators. Four-star signing Aidan Anding adds depth and future ball-hawking skills.

But CB surfaces as one of the deepest position groups in Baton Rouge despite the influx of newcomers. It also features the most important defensive position battle.