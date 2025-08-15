The Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, enters the 2025 season on the hot seat after failing to secure a single playoff victory in his first three years with the franchise.

The Dolphins went 8-9 in 2024, missing the playoffs for the first time during McDaniel’s tenure and extending the organization’s postseason win drought to 24 consecutive seasons. Occasional glimpses of resolve stood out, including a second-half 6-2 stretch after starting 2-6, but tangible postseason success has remained elusive.

Acknowledging the pressure, McDaniel told Jeff Howe of The Athletic, “For me, the reps allow me to understand this job more. I understand more of my job being tailored to what people need. The job is hard. I definitely feel healthier, stronger, and overall the happiest in Year 4.

“I do not get it twisted, ever. It’s very clear that everyone is depending on me to be better every single year. Everyone is depending on me to be my best. I’m not in the business of letting down people who depend on me.”

Quarterback health remains a critical concern for Miami. Since the Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has started every game in only one season (2023).

In 2024, Tagovailoa missed four games due to his third reported concussion since 2022 and later missed the final two games with a hip injury. If Tagovailoa becomes unavailable in 2025, McDaniel would have to rely on either former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson or 2025 seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers.

Off-the-field dynamics also present potential challenges. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Tagovailoa were reportedly not on the best of terms during last season’s finale, with Hill substituting himself out and later declaring he was “out.”

Despite this, the Dolphins reportedly did not seriously consider moving Hill during the offseason, suggesting management sees him as integral to the roster moving forward.

McDaniel has taken an active role in reshaping team culture. In exit meetings, he asked players how the organization could improve and eliminate distractions. He cited that five players accounted for half of the team’s internal fines in 2024 due to tardiness or other infractions.

By focusing on accountability, McDaniel stressed that every player must buy into the team’s collective mission.

“Forty-five percent of the roster is different every year across the league. You have to create a team, and how do you create a team in a year with half the (roster) being different? Crucial player accountability through the locker room is a competitive advantage if you can (get it). These elements critical to winning, playing together, 11 people unified handling adversity, that’s all developed this offseason.”

On the field, the Dolphins reported to offseason workouts on April 21, concentrating on building cohesion, leadership, and technical mastery.

McDaniel adjusted practice routines to reduce unnecessary injuries while ensuring players practiced at full speed. He noted the intensity and focus he’s observed from his roster in training camp, praising their commitment to one another and to the Dolphins’ vision.

As of Thursday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Dolphins at +220 odds to make the playoffs.

Although the organization’s patience is notable, reports indicate that failure to win a postseason game in the upcoming season could place both McDaniel and Tagovailoa’s future with Miami in jeopardy.