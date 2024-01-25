The New Oreans Pelicans are unlikely to make a lateral move before the NBA Trade Deadline but there are a couple of All-Star talents worth targeting.

The February 8 NBA Trade Deadline is just a few weeks away and the New Orleans Pelicans rumor mill is operating at full capacity. For instance, Herb Jones was reportedly being shopped one day and off the table for any negotiations the next. Cutting through the morass and finding a middle ground is difficult but not impossible.

Executive Vice President David Griffin always looks to maximize leverage and diagnose Pelicans' weaknesses, it's been the philosophy since day one. The Los Angeles Lakers were desperate to land Anthony Davis and eventually kicked in the extra assets to beat the Boston Celtics offer. They could not waste another year with Lebron James. The Milwaukee Bucks were under the most pressure and had to placate Giannis Antetoukoumpo when Jrue Holiday was traded. Then came the heist of CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. from a Portland Trailblazers franchise trying to pry open one last title window for Dame Lillard.

So who is going to be hearing Griffin's high-pressure sales pitches over the next two weeks? There are a few names that are being bandied about that make sense for the Pelicans, and a once desperate former champion has a good, cheap option now reportedly on the market.

Golden State getting desperate, might deal Dario Saric

The most desperate team right now is arguably the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry's days look numbered as the Warriors are back in 12th and outside of the NBA Play-In Tournament picture.

Do you bail them out by taking a chance on Andrew Wiggins finding that NBA Finals form again? Not when they'd be asking for Herb Jones and Larry Nance Jr. to match salaries.

The only deal I'd like from Golden State would be based around Dario Saric. Moses Moody and/or Corey Joseph might be throw-in options for depth but Saric is the talent to steal away. He is cheap and about the only positive, healthy asset the Warriors have to get draft capital in return.

The Warriors need a defensive-minded utility knife option like Naji Marshall off the bench. The Pelicans could use Saric's 6-foot-10 size and 39% shooting from three-point range.

Marshall's spirit has meant a lot to New Orleans but Saric will likely be cheaper to resign this offseason. A Saric deal potentially saves Golden State millions on the luxury tax bill as well, especially if they flip any returning contract and fill that roster spot with a minimum-level deal. Do not discount those dollars when looking for a team willing to sell at the deadline.

If the Warriors are not in a position to win a postseason game, they will have plenty of reasons to sell their stake in Saric. The next three years matter far more than the next three months, one league source stressed. The Pelicans will keep an eye on Saric's price tag, even if they eventually pass due to his defensive deficiencies.

Whatever the Warriors get for Saric, the Pelicans can probably get close to that same package for Marshall's expiring deal.

Pelicans options, no pressure to make lateral move

The Pelicans have plenty of options and are under no pressure to make a lateral move. The Herb Jones reports were a lot of smoke for no flame. Of course, Griffin has a price on Jones. Every front office assigns each player a value and Jones is not going to be traded for anything less than an All-Star return.

For example, take the surprisingly competitive Utah Jazz who are ahead of schedule in their rebuild. Jones would have to be included in any deal for Lauri Markkanen but the Pelicans would have to insist on keeping Jones in a deal for Kelly Olynyk. The 26-year-old All-Star with two years remaining on the contract costs New Orleans the Not on Herb experience, the 32-year-old respected journeyman on an expiring does not.

A go-big or go-home deal for a talent like Markkanen is worth the extra effort but it's hard to see the front office shaking up the locker room chemistry having come this far with a largely status-quo squad. The only starter in question, Jonas Valanciunas, is as likely to sign a team-friendly contract extension as he is to be traded away. It's debatable whether any other big-man options are a noticeable upgrade worth the hassle when considering both draft capital and locker room chemistry lost.

How much are the currently eighth-placed Orlando Magic going to ask for Wendell Carter Jr.? It all depends on how much postseason noise they plan to make this spring. Would they want Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., or possibly Dyson Daniels in return? Will finding a third team for the 36-year-old Joe Ingles be part of the process? That's a lot of leg work and tough bargaining to add the 24-year-old's 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds to the rotation.

Think bold moves, not big-man musical chairs

The Brooklyn Nets will get calls for Nic Claxton but he'll want to get paid more than Valanciunas this summer. It would be easier to swap Cody Zeller for Andre Drummond, keeping the minutes crunch down while boosting the bench's rebounding depth. Daniel Gafford is another more straightforward option. The 25-year-old Gafford is under contract for three more years and the seven-win Washington Wizards are already eyeing the NBA Draft Lottery.

There are three bold moves worth a cursory, curious call. This season is all but over for the Memphis Grizzlies, who are playing out the string without Ja Morant. The Pelicans should make them say no to a Godfather offer for Jaren Jackson Jr. If they do, call the Jazz about Markkanen or the Atlanta Hawks about Dejounte Murray. The San Antonio Spurs are a rumored suitor to bring Murray back. That alone says something about his character. Griffin has stressed the importance of the human element and bringing in high-character individuals.

The Pelicans are sending out trade feelers and trying to find leverage. If Griffin's front office does not find the right deal for the franchise, expect them to stand pat with the core of the playoff team. They've arguably earned the right to see how they'd fare in the playoffs, given all of the injuries and obstacles overcome so far. That's why thinking bold instead of wasting time with a game of big man musical chairs is the approach I'd bet on.