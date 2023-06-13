Recent rumors around the NBA indicate that the New Orleans Pelicans might be trying to trade up with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. The trade interest is due to the Pelicans believing Scoot Henderson could be their future at the point guard position, via Run It Back on FanDuel TV.

“I’m told [The Pelicans] are going after Scoot Henderson… Do the Pelicans look hard internally of moving Zion Williamson?” 👀@ShamsCharania on #Pelicans looking to trade up to draft Scoot Henderson#RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky pic.twitter.com/spGBgFR32d — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 13, 2023

“They want Scoot Henderson in this draft…when you look at the picks that it will take to get him…I don't know if the Hornets would do No. 14 and a package of first-round picks…they [the Pelicans] look at him [Scoot Henderson] as a franchise type guard.”

Shams Charania reports that the Pelicans are doing their due diligence on what it will take to move up to the No. 2 overall selection and draft Scoot Henderson. Charania mentions that the Pelicans might even be looking at the feasibility of including Zion Williamson in this deal, which would certainly be a massive blockbuster.

Scoot Henderson is garnering a lot of interest around the NBA, not just within the Pelicans organization. Teams look at him as a perennial All-Star at the point guard position due to his ability to shoot, score, pass and guard at an elite level. Not to mention, he will be coming into the NBA with already top notch size and athleticism at just 19-years-old.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it will surely shake up the 2023 NBA Draft and seasons to come; the Pelicans trading up for the No. 2 overall pick from the Hornets and taking Scoot Henderson would undoubtedly change the trajectory of both teams' futures.