The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era with Brian Schottenheimer at head coach. Dallas made plenty of moves this offseason to set Schottenheimer up for success during his first season. The first-year head coach is already facing some difficult decisions just weeks before the regular season.

Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III did not get a vote of confidence from his head coach on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say I’m concerned,” Schottenheimer said about Joe Milton's performance, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “We didn’t get in a rhythm. … It wasn’t just Joe.”

Milton had an ugly first half against the Ravens, only completing two passes for 18 yards on eight attempts. He also logged one interception after making a questionable throw into double coverage. Milton also threw an interception in last week's preseason game.

Thankfully Milton rebounded in the second half, ending the game 9-of-18 for 122 yards and an interception. He did get an opportunity to showcase his arm on a 49-yard completion with Jonathan Mingo.

Schottenheimer added that “I feel like I don’t have to decide anything today” about the team's backup quarterback job.

The Cowboys acquired Joe Milton III in a trade with the Patriots back in April.

Milton is in a training camp competition with Will Grier for Dallas' backup job behind Dak Prescott. At this point in the preseason, Milton seems to have a comfortable lead over Grier.

When asked about having a backup quarterback the team can trust, Schottenheimer gave a more optimistic answer.

“I think we have to believe that,” Schottenheimer replied. “I think we do believe that. … I’m not panicked.”

Schottenheimer might be optimistic, but Cowboys fans may not share his optimism.

The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury during the 2024 season. If that happens again in 2025, things could get ugly for Dallas in a hurry.

Next up for Dallas is their preseason finale against Atlanta on August 22nd.