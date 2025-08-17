The New York Giants' quarterback situation will be fascinating to watch this season. Currently, their quarterback room consists of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, rookie Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito. Initially, most expected the veteran Wilson to be named as the starter over Dart. However, Dart's performance during their preseason games has some fans wondering if the rookie will be able to steal the starting job.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll immediately cleared up the confusion. IN his post-game press conference, the head coach reiterated that Wilson is still the starter for the Giants for at least Week 1. It's a decision that will surely split the fanbase, as there's a significant portion that wants the rookie Dart to start immediately in Week 1.

“Coach Brian Daboll reiterated, ‘Russ is our starter.'” Ian Rapoport reported.

Dart came in during the Giants' preseason game against cross-town rivals New York Jets. The rookie showed great composure, completing 14 of his 16 attempts for 137 yards and a passing touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown to his name. While most of his completions were

Article Continues Below

Dart was selected by the Giants with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of USC, the rookie was considered one of the better prospects in this year's QB draft class. Despite his pedigree, though, Dart remains the Giants' QB2, behind former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson.

This situation is just the latest in a long-standing debate on how teams should approach a rookie quarterback's first season in the league. Some prefer their rookie to sit behind a proven starter and let him get accustomed to the playbook behind the scenes and with less pressure. On the flip side, others believe that throwing the rookie into the flames is the best way for him to develop.

Clearly, the Giants believe that Dart is their future. That being said, they are taking the safer approach to developing the young quarterback.