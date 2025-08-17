In the Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game, Ashton Jeanty did not have the performance he or others were probably expecting, as he finished with -1 yards. Things were completely different the second time around for Jeanty as they went up against the San Francisco 49ers, and for a moment, everybody remembered why he was drafted in the first round.

Jeanty bounced back and finished with 33 yards and one touchdown. After the game, Jeanty kept it real about his performance, and it should get everyone excited about the type of season he's going to have.

“I've arrived,” Jeanty said via ESPN's Ryan McFadden. “And it's time to keep going and make plays for this team.”

Jeanty wasn't the only person excited for what he did against the 49ers, as Geno Smith has continued to speak highly of his rookie running back.

“It fires me up just seeing the way he runs,” Smith said. “He's running through people, and he's not shying away from contact. He's going to be a special player.”

If Jeanty can build on what he's been doing in training camp and this last game against the 49ers, he can be a big part of the Raiders' offense this season.

Article Continues Below

Ashton Jeanty finding a rhythm

Jeanty made strides during the week heading into their game against the 49ers, and it was the joint practice where Smith noticed that he had put the first game behind him.

“Ashton today, he made a play,” Smith said. “I won't mention it, but like, it was something we did yesterday and we didn't really get it right. And then today he came out, we got it perfect. And I thought, like man, we took a big jump just from yesterday to today. He definitely took another step and another jump today.”

Jeanty had a big college season last year, and he carried Boise State on his back. The Raiders aren't expecting him to do that for them in his rookie season, but he can be the player who sets the tone for them. This should be a good season for the Raiders, and the changes that they made over the offseason should help.

With Smith under control of the offense, he should be able to get them where they want to be, but the running game is going to be important. That's where Jeanty comes in, and he has the skills to make a difference.