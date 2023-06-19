The NBA's trade season is officially underway with the recent blockbuster that sent All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Now, it appears focus could shift toward the New Orleans Pelicans, as their two star cornerstones Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are viewed as players that could be listed on the block at some point in the near future.

Considering their top-flight abilities on the hardwood, should they be shopped there's no question that each will receive ample attention from virtually every one of the 29 other teams across the association.

However, when it comes to the Portland Trail Blazers, should Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson become available Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer suggests that their focus will primarily be on the latter.

“Most reports have said the Hornets favor the forward Miller over Henderson, so if that’s true it would make sense they’d want a more advanced version of Miller in Ingram, who will still only be 25 years old next season. As for Portland, my sense from league sources is that Portland’s preference is Williamson, who’d be a weapon in the pick-and-roll and in handoffs alongside Damian Lillard (should he stick around) and Shaedon Sharpe,” O'Connor wrote.

Obviously the biggest question for the Blazers this offseason is what the future has in store for Damian Lillard. Publicly stating he does not wish to be part of a rebuild, should the franchise wish to hold onto their star guard and attempt to build a contender around him, pursuing a top-tier talent to serve as his sidekick is a must.

According to O'Connor, the belief is that if the Pelicans were to make the likes of Zion Williamson available, Portland could consider making a run at his services.