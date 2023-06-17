Ever since it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans had interest in moving up to select Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft, there's been speculation that Zion Williamson could be traded for the No. 2 or No. 3 overall pick. Because the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Blazers own those draft picks, it only makes sense that the latest NBA odds favor them to be Williamson's most likely trade destinations.

The Blazers have the best chance to be Zion Williamson's next team if the Pelicans trade their young star, according to the NBA odds at BetOnline. The offshore sportsbook gives Portland +200 odds to acquire Williamson. The Hornets are up next with +300 odds to be Williamson's next team.

The New York Knicks are third with +400 odds be Williamson's next team after the Pelicans. The Knicks are followed by the Houston Rockets (+500), Utah Jazz (+600), Minnesota Timberwolves (+700) and Oklahoma City Thunder (+800).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The San Antonio Spurs are going to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Hornets are deliberating between Henderson and Alabama's Brandon Miller at No. 2. The player who the Hornets don't choose will fall to the Blazers at No. 3.

It's unclear how much interest the Pelicans have in trading Williamson. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has suggested it's extremely unlikely that Willamson will be moved in the 2023 offseason. ESPN's Brian Windhorst, however, has noted that the Williamson trade buzz is difficult to ignore.

The Blazers have been exploring the possibility of moving the No. 3 pick in order to pair another superstar alongside Damian Lillard.