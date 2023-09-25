The Damian Lillard trade saga has been a dragged-out, largely anticlimactic affair through most of the offseason, but the NBA world could finally be on the verge of some chaos this week. The Portland Trail Blazers are ramping up talks and engaging multiple teams. Do not sleep on the Toronto Raptors as the potential victor of these superstar sweepstakes.

Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat, so they have naturally been the runaway favorite to land the dynamic point guard since the beginning of this process. However, the Blazers are not budging and are holding out for the perfect deal. Toronto has the ability to put together a compelling trade package that fits Portland's needs.

The question is, does the organization wish to get into an intense bidding war for Lillard?

“By all accounts, the Raptors seem at least reasonably confident they can maneuver their way to the front of the line, past the Miami Heat — Lillard’s preferred destination — and ahead of a team such as the Brooklyn Nets, who have the draft picks to get something done if Portland is open to taking on the last two years of Ben Simmons’ contract,” Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported.

Raptors' potential Lillard trade offer

President of basketball operations Masai Ujiri knows how impactful a blockbuster trade can be for his franchise after acquiring Kawhi Leonard ahead of the 2018-19 season. Toronto ultimately won its first NBA championship in franchise history. The addition of Damian Lillard alone might not be enough to lift the Raptors above a crowded Eastern Conference, but it would definitely reinvigorate the fan base.

The cost of a seven-time All-Star and the ample relevancy that comes along with him would be high. “For Toronto to be in the mix, it would require it to lift the top-six protections on the 2024 first-round pick it owes San Antonio to finish off the Jakob Poeltl trade from last season,” Grange wrote. “That done, the Raptors could throw their 2026, 2028 and 2030 first-round picks into a deal, and some pick swaps too.”

The Blazers could also be looking to add an exciting two-way wing to their future core. They have been eyeing OG Anunoby for some time, which could give Ujiri and the front office the inside track over the Heat and other suitors. With the new season less than a month away, Toronto is seemingly gaining momentum and leverage.