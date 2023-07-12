Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been competing in the Eastern Conference finals for far too long. The Boston Celtics have only earned one NBA Finals berth throughout the stints of their young core. It can only take so long for Brad Stevens to shake the roster up in order to increase their chances of winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy by 2024. He finally did it this offseason as he changed up the roster through the draft, trades, and NBA Free Agency.

The Celtics are in a win-now situation. Anyone they bring in should be able to compete for an NBA Championship already. After all, the contracts of Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis will not get any cheaper or longer as time goes by. Brad Stevens made some big decisions as he let go of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams. Although, departures also mean that there are new faces in Joe Mazzulla's system. Let us walk you through how good these NBA Free Agency signings are for Beantown's championship hopes.

Oshae Brissett from the Indiana Pacers, two-year $4.6 million contract

Celtics fit grade: B

The contract was a steal for an all-around third-string or backup wing. Questions about production amid minutes restrictions are the only things holding him back.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need a backup wing to cover for them whenever they are not on the floor. Brad Stevens acquired exactly that for them. Oshae Brissett does not need as many minutes to be impactful on the floor. On only 16.7 minutes of playing time during his Pacers stint, the 27-year-old was able to rack up a serviceable 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

His minutes will surely experience an uptick with Mazzulla's system. When given adequate time, Brissett is able to heat up from the field. His 2020-21 stint saw him get 24.7 minutes per game. There he knocked down 42.3% of the shots he took from beyond the arc. His field goals were also at a career-high as he efficiently notched 10.9 points per game on a 48.3% shooting percentage.

The drawback is that his level of production has not been as high despite playing over a full half in his best season. Although he did get significantly less playing time in the past two years, it still remains a question whether he can up his game. This grade can only get higher if Brissett can be efficient on his time inside the court.

Dalano Banton from the Toronto Raptors, two-year $4.2 million contract

Celtics fit grade: C

The 6-foot-7 acquisition from the Raptors was a cheap deal in order for the Celtics to get roster filler. However, he has a terrific offensive presence from inside the arc. Dalano Banton is a good threat from the inside as he knocked down 42.3% of his field goals during the previous season.

The Raptors have not given him as much playing time in their rotation. Banton only averaged 9 minutes per game in 31 outings. However, he does prove to be a good all-around player that can thrive in a backup role.

His NBA free agency cannot be as high due to concerns about three-point shooting. Joe Mazzulla prefers that all of his players develop an outside shot one way or another in order for them to get proper floor spacing. He only shot 29.4% from long range and it may not be a good look. The Celtics have phenomenal trainers and shot mechanic coaches that may be able to increase his efficiency from beyond the arc.

He has also endured a minor injury that prevented him from playing in the NBA Summer League. Developing his three-pointer will be crucial for his stay with the Celtics.

JD Davison, two-way contract, undisclosed amount

Celtics fit grade: B+

The Celtics' draft pick from Alabama basketball was good during his G-League stint with Maine. He racked up 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds which proved his offensive potential. Davison might get called up for ball-handling duties more for the Celtics as Marcus Smart left the squad. Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon surely need a new backup such that they can manage their fatigue well.

The former Alabama standout was decent in his college and G-League stint. He continued to do so during the NBA Summer League. Davison notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists. His pesky defense was also on display and that rewarded him with two steals.

Will Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis get a championship by the end of the season?