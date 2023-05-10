JJ Redick—a former Duke legend turned 15-year NBA veteran turned podcaster turned First Take guest host—has worn many hats throughout his career. Since joining ESPN in 2021, Redick has garnered a reputation as one of the most thoughtful and considerate hot takesmen on TV. While he doesn’t have the folksy charm of Kendrick Perkins or the mania of Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Stephen A. Smith, he seems like the rare talking head who cares more about the content of his words than about the performance of how he says them. That is to say that JJ Redick knows ball. And the Toronto Raptors, who are conducting a far-reaching search for a new coach, evidently agree.

“Then there are some wild cards,” reports Sportnet’s Michael Grange, “with former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey thought to have registered interest and one source suggesting that Toronto has looked into the possibility of veteran NBA sharpshooter, turned podcaster, turned broadcaster JJ Redick — who has spoken openly about the possibility of getting into coaching — as being head coach material.”

To be sure, Redick is almost definitely not going to up coaching the Raptors next season. That would be insanity, considering that he’s never coached at any level. Outside of Redick, though, Toronto has interviewed (or plan to interview) Raptors assistant and Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo; former Brooklyn Nets head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson; Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, and Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez. To wit, Jerry Stackhouse (a former Raptors assistant, Raptors 905 head coach and current Vanderbilt University head coach) and current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin are both expected to be in the mix.