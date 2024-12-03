The Sacramento Kings have stumbled out of the gates in 2024-25, most recently dropping an ugly home loss to the San Antonio Spurs despite leading for most of the contest. De'Aaron Fox has put up some Herculean stat lines so far this year, including a recent 60-point performance vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the point guard hasn't been able to mesh very effectively with offseason acquisition DeMar DeRozan.

All of the Kings' struggles have caused some to wonder whether or not Sacramento may opt to become sellers instead of buyers at the trade deadline, and if maybe even Fox himself could be a part of those talks.

“Last month, De’Aaron Fox turned down a $165 million extension. The assumption was that this was about next summer's financial opportunity for Fox and nothing to worry about. Other executives aren’t so sure, and they’re ready to pounce,” reported NBA insider Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm.

Moore also reported on why a certain accolade for Fox this year could potentially cool off those talks.

“One thing that would likely change this conversation immediately is if Fox secured an All-NBA selection and opened up the supermax for him to re-sign,” reported Moore. “That’s absolutely on the table for a player averaging 28-5-6 with room to improve his efficiency. If he doesn’t, however, and the Kings’ season goes sideways, things are going to get hot. Fox is represented by Klutch Sports, which means there’s always drama around the corner.”

Indeed, Klutch Sports doesn't exactly have a reputation for being drama-free with some of their high-profile clients around the league.

A rough start for the Kings

Under two years ago, the Kings looked like one of the best-suited teams moving forward in the NBA, as they had a young core led by Fox and Domantas Sabonis that had just made the playoffs for the first time in well over a decade and pushed the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to seven games when they got there.

Fast forward to the present day, however, and several teams in the West appear to have passed Sacramento by. The Kings signaled that they were “all in” on this core this offseason by acquiring DeMar DeRozan, but the team hasn't seen the results it was hoping for so far this year, currently sitting at 9-12.

Sacramento will next take the court against one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, on Tuesday evening at home.