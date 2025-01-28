The writing on Bradley Beal's tenure with the Phoenix Suns has been on the wall for quite some time now. With the Suns struggling to separate themselves from the pack, crashing down to earth after an 8-1 start to the season, they have been setting their sights on a potential blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler. And with the second tax apron restrictions limiting how they can maneuver, all the Suns could do to bring Butler in is to trade away Beal's contract.

Of course, the complicating factor is that Beal wields a no-trade clause, and with the Miami Heat refusing to take back his contract in any potential trade with the Suns as per reports, the involvement of a third team is necessary to get a deal done. In recent days, the Chicago Bulls have emerged as a team that could be the “dumping grounds” for Beal's contract.

However, Beal still has the final say in trade matters, and as per Fred Katz of The Athletic, the 31-year-old guard will not be waiving his no-trade clause if he were to be traded to the Bulls.

According to previous reports, Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause, although he will only be doing so if he lands in one of his preferred destinations — a winning team. The Bulls currently have a 19-27 record, and adding Beal will not improve the team to the point of being a playoff team, much less a contending one.

There are so many moving parts to consider in any framework of a trade between the Suns and the Heat involving Beal and Butler, and it will be hard to find a deal that every party will find ideal. But with the trade deadline creeping up rather quickly, and the Heat's Butler situation reaching irreparability, some very steep compromises will have to be made very soon.

A trade between the Suns and the Heat involving Bradley Beal is inevitable

On Monday, the Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for the third time in the calendar month after he walked out of shootaround upon learning that he won't be starting their upcoming contest against the Orlando Magic. Butler may have burnt his final bridge for the Heat, having already donned their jersey for the final time.

The Suns have emerged as the loudest team that's shown willingness to give Butler the max contract he's been looking for, and they have Bradley Beal's contract to dangle in any trade. Alas, Beal's no-trade clause is the ultimate complicating factor.