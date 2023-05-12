Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is about to find out just how tolerant new owner Mat Ishbia is when it comes to suffering another devastating NBA Playoffs loss at home.

For the second straight year, the Footprint Center cleared out early and in despair after the Denver Nuggets unceremoniously dispatched of the undermanned Phoenix Suns, 125-100, in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The team built to win now will be spectators the rest of the way. However, that time will not be spent mending to these re-opened wounds.

Ishbia has been aggressive since agreeing to purchase the team for $4 billion late last year and quickly acquired superstar Kevin Durant, who had already been linked to the franchise last offseason. He also brought in Josh Bartelstein to be his new CEO. That particular organizational power shift could affect Williams’ coaching future in Phoenix.

“Some sources with other NBA teams have expressed a belief that the changes could include a reorganization of the Suns’ front office and potentially even put Williams’ job in jeopardy,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported. “Some heads are going to roll for this one,” a scout told him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams is a common denominator in these elimination game blowouts, but so too is Devin Booker. After a historic postseason run that saw him average 33.7 points per game on 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 50.8 percent from 3-point land, Booker fizzled out with 12 points, going 4-of-13 from the floor. Last year, he scored 11 in defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Making him a scapegoat feels a bit shortsighted, though.

Blaming Williams might also be a bit rash, given that both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton were unavailable Thursday. The original formation of this group centered around Paul being the glue that kept their championship aspirations together. He aged rapidly and now could be on his way out of the desert.

Therefore, Williams will either have to brace for a significant transition with the Suns or find a new job. Neither option is probably enticing right now after this latest heartbreaker.

He is 194-115 with a 46-27 record in the playoffs in four seasons in Phoenix.