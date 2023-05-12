Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams took accountability for the team’s 125-100 loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Williams, who has been one of the NBA’s best leadership examples in his time as Phoenix’s coach, accepted criticism for the Suns’ 44 points allowed in the first quarter, which included a 17-0 run that keyed a blowout win for Denver.

“That falls on my shoulders, not having us ready to play at the highest level in the biggest game of the year,” Monty Williams said.

Monty Williams: “I take that personally, not having our team ready to play in the biggest game of the year. That’s something that I pride myself on. “That’s something that I really have to take a deep look at, everything I’m doing to allow us to be successful on these days.” pic.twitter.com/9Pl4gCwpju — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 12, 2023

For the second straight season, the Suns lost at home by at least 25 points in an elimination game when they were expected to win the NBA championship.

Last season, Phoenix lost Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks, 123-90, after it had a franchise-best 64 wins in the 2021-22 season. The Suns did not reach the conference finals after they lost four straight games to lose the 2021 NBA Finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams went on about taking personally what happened in Thursday’s game.

“I take that personally, not having our team ready to play in the biggest game of the year,” Williams said. “That’s something that I pride myself on.

“That’s something that I really have to take a deep look at, everything I’m doing to allow us to be successful on those days.”

Monty Williams was named the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year but might have uncertainty around his job future. He was criticized by fans for his rotation usage this season, specifically with backup guard Landry Shamet even though he struggled outside of a 19-point heroic effort in the Suns’ 129-124 win in Game 4.

Williams did not use Phoenix’s bench extensively even though it traded for and signed scorers T.J. Warren and Terrence Ross, respectively.