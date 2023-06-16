The Phoenix Suns are looking to improve their roster around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and apparently, they already have some targets in mind.

According to the latest rumors, the Suns have interest in both Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. However, for Phoenix to pull off a trade for any of those vets, they might need a third team to facilitate the deal by acquiring Chris Paul.

“The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul's outgoing salary—such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting—but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said,” Fischer explained.

With Deandre Ayton failing to live up to expectations during the NBA playoffs and the Suns obviously lacking depth after trading for Kevin Durant, acquiring either John Collins or Malcolm Brogdon will certainly go a long way in improving the roster.

However, the issue is if the Suns can find a team who will be willing to take Chris Paul's albatross contract, and whether they can do it soon. With Paul's $30 million salary for 2023-24 set to be fully guaranteed by June 28, Phoenix doesn't have much time when it comes to trading Paul.

While the Suns reportedly have interest in keeping CP3, their top priority is fielding as competitive roster that can fight for the NBA title. Whether it's with Paul or not, the team has its eyes on the big prize.