On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns decided to trade away their 2031 first-round pick — the one and only first-rounder left at their disposal after mortgaging their future in recent years — to the Utah Jazz in exchange for three first-rounders. Those three first-rounders from the Jazz that the Suns will be receiving will be the least favorable among all the firsts Utah owns in 2025, 2027, and 2029 — all of which could end up being late first-round picks.

Regardless, with the Suns being in desperation mode amid all their struggles this season, something had to give. Their rumored trade interest in Jimmy Butler might be the league's worst-kept secret, and many analysts believe that the Suns made the trade that gave up a 2031 first-rounder (a pick that could end up being a top-10 pick considering the franchise's long-term outlook) just so they could entice the Miami Heat or any other team that could be involved in facilitating such a trade.

“According to a source familiar with Heat's plans this is one of the steps toward a Jimmy Butler trade. Picks plus likely a pair of players then would come to the Heat for Jimmy, in what will be at least a four-team deal and, quite possibly, more than that,” Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman wrote.

This sentiment was echoed by longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, who believes as well that the Suns are gearing up for a bigger trade push for Butler.

“Among the presumed motivations for Phoenix trading its 2031 first-round pick without protections to Utah for three likely late first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029: Increasing the Suns' chances of assembling a multiteam Jimmy Butler trade,” Stein wrote.

Those picks may end up landing in the lottery considering that the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-rounders are involved and they look to be set up for multiple years of contention. But a lot can happen in the span of a year, let alone four years, so perhaps the Suns' gambit could be masterful as they prepare to make one more win-now trade.

Will a Jimmy Butler trade solve the Suns' problems?

Ever since the Suns went all-in and got Kevin Durant in a trade back in 2023, their problem has been depth. They have a shallow roster that's lacking the two-way prowess to compete with the giants of the association. Trading for Jimmy Butler will help, but it's not as if acquiring him will be a catch-all panacea, especially now that he's 35 years of age.

Butler, at the very least, has a long track record of being an outstanding performer in the playoffs. But before anything else, the Suns have to make sure that they get there. They currently have a 21-21 record, good for 10th in the conference, so Butler, should he land in Phoenix, will have to stay healthy to aid their regular-season campaign.