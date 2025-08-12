The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that Aaron Rodgers has enough left in the tank to get the team back into the playoff win column, as the team hasn't won a postseason game in a decade. Rodgers was brought in this offseason after a mixed bag of a tenure with the New York Jets last year.

Recently, Rodgers was seen icing his leg at Steelers training camp, but now, head coach Mike Tomlin is confirming that it was nothing to worry about.

“He just got stepped on. It was nothing any nothing of any significance. He finished his work,” said Tomlin, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly good news for a 41 year-old quarterback who missed essentially the entire 2023 season after tearing his Achilles during his first series as the Jets' quarterback.

A huge year for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent this offseason pushing their chips to the center of the table in hopes of competing for a Super Bowl championship this year.

In addition to signing Rodgers in free agency, the Steelers also brought in star wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and added former Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to their defensive backfield, parting ways with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process.

The Steelers have routinely been a playoff team in the Mike Tomlin era–in fact, Pittsburgh has yet to endure a losing season in Tomlin's nearly two decades at the controls.

However, in recent years, the Steelers have been defined by their ineptitude on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at the quarterback position.

Last year, the strange duo of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson was never able to get things off the ground, and it continued a trend of poor Steelers quarterback play that has stretched back to the end of Ben Roethlisberger's career.

While Rodgers is no longer the MVP Green Bay Packers version of himself, he should provide an upgrade over what Steelers fans were forced to watch last year, which could be enough to push the team back into contention considering their strong defensive unit.

The Steelers will kick off their 2025 NFL season on the road against the New York Jets on September 7.

