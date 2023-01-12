The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.

Thus, the Suns continue to search for ways to improve the roster by using Crowder as a trade chip, with Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels one of their chief targets.

Nonetheless, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the most likely avenue for the Suns to acquire McDaniels is via a three-team trade, with, perhaps, the Milwaukee Bucks involved as the third party. Fischer added that the Bucks could dangle away Grayson Allen and a few second-rounders in exchange for Jae Crowder, with Allen and those picks headed to Charlotte in exchange for the 24-year old McDaniels.

However, Jalen McDaniels has impressed the Hornets brass with his solid output amid their tumble down the standings this season, which makes acquiring him a tough endeavor given the Suns’ limited resources.

Beyond help on the wing, the Suns are also looking for more depth at the point guard position, a need that became especially more pressing following Chris Paul’s injury.

In fact, the Suns may even be looking for the heir to the Point God’s throne. The Suns may have Cameron Payne (who is currently out due to injury as well) and Duane Washington Jr. (playing well in recent weeks) as Paul’s backups, but Fischer added that the Suns are looking for someone that could be a “long-term replacement” for the 37-year old floor general.

One thing’s for sure: the Suns will certainly make a move before the trade deadline on February 9, especially after their struggles in recent weeks.