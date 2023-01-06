By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have been identified as one of the potential landing spots for the veteran swingman, and it seems that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are now closing in on a potential trade deal.

NBA insider Matt Moore of the Action Network has revealed that the Bucks nearly completed a deal for Crowder. The Houston Rockets, however, proved to be the roadblock that stood in the way of what would have been a coup for Milwaukee:

“Milwaukee was reportedly close to a deal with the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder, but the third team in the deal, the Houston Rockets, wanted more draft compensation. League sources said they would not be surprised to see another iteration of the deal go through before the deadline,” Moore wrote.

It remains unknown what the Bucks will need to give up in order to bring Crowder to Milwaukee, but it is clear that they will need to part ways with some considerable assets to do so. It’s no surprise that the rebuilding Rockets are demanding draft assets, and it looks like the Bucks will need to give Houston what it is asking for if they want to get this three-team deal done.

Jae Crowder does not have a shortage of suitors from around the league either, so you can be sure that the Suns will be squeezing out as much value as they can in this trade — be it from the Bucks or otherwise.