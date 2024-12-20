The Brooklyn Nets have already kicked off trade season by sending Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors last week. Considering that they're in a rebuild, it is likely for a full-on fire sale to commence in Brooklyn, with veteran pieces such as Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, among others, expected to garner plenty of interest on the trade market. Johnson, in particular, has been one of the most sought-after talents via trade thanks to the excellent season he's been having thus far.

While every team can use a player of Johnson's caliber and skillset, not too many teams can trade for the 28-year-old, especially when he's built up his trade value quite well throughout the course of the season. But one team that could potentially look at a trade for the Nets forward is the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I have heard Cam Johnson potentially having interest from OKC,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said, via @ThunderFocus on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Thunder may be interested in Cam Johnson, but finding a trade will be difficult

The Thunder will have no urgency to make any trades, as at present, they already have all the tools to be a championship-winning team. OKC also values its depth, and it's not like they have any expendable pieces that they would want to part ways with in a potential trade for Cam Johnson.

Johnson would be an incredible fit on the Thunder as someone who could space the floor and play either forward spot. At present, the Nets forward is averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game on a career-high 66.3 percent true shooting. Isaiah Joe may be the Thunder's designated marksman, but he doesn't have the defensive versatility that Johnson has.

Nevertheless, it will be impossible for the Thunder to acquire Johnson without giving up someone valuable. For instance, OKC can package Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, and Ousmane Dieng to match salaries with the Nets in a potential trade for the sweet-shooting forward out of North Carolina. But the Thunder love Wiggins and Williams, with both being reliable on-court contributors, so even though Dieng might be tradeable, OKC won't be able to get Johnson without parting ways with a beloved rotation piece.

Sam Presti also isn't known for being aggressive when it comes to adding pieces midseason to a contending team, so don't expect the Thunder to be one of the foremost suitors for the Nets forward.