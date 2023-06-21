At this point, it would probably be safe to say that Tobias Harris hasn't been able to live up to the $180 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers four years ago. Right now, the 30-year-old still has one more season remaining on his current contract, which will see him earn $39.3 million in 2023-24.

Given how Harris hasn't really been able to emerge as a bona fide star in Philly, it comes as no surprise that the Sixers are now considering cashing in on him now while they still can. The 6-foot-8 power forward's expiring contract is a potential trade asset the team could use this summer, but at the same time, it doesn't seem like the Sixers are rushing anything on the Tobias Harris front.

This report comes via Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“One source familiar with the Sixers' thinking urged caution when asked if a deal for Harris could materialize this week, suggesting there was no real traction on a deal at present and that the team wouldn't rush into a deal just to trade Harris for the sake of it. While shifting trade rules will alter their options after July 1st, the Sixers believe they'll have multiple windows (the draft, the pre-camp period, and the pre-deadline period) to explore potential trades, and won't commit to dealing Harris unless it improves Philadelphia's flexibility or top-end ceiling,” Neubeck wrote.

My takeaway from this is that the Sixers are indeed willing to part ways with Tobias Harris. However, they are in no rush in doing so as they bide their time in waiting for the right offer to come along. Then again, this could all change depending on whether or not James Harden decides to stay in Philadelphia or not. Keeping Harden is clearly the top priority for the Sixers, and once that business is done, everything else is likely to follow suit.