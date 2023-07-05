With Damian Lillard requesting to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers, the Miami Heat have been the point guard's sole focus in terms of landing spots. As the Blazers try to finalize a Lillard trade to the Heat, Miami isn't the only team looking to be involved in the festivities.

In fact, over five teams are interested in a multi-team trade that would ultimately land Lillard in Miami, via ESPN's Marc Spears. While the Heat seem like the likely landing spot for Lillard, other teams are looking to acquire future assets to ensure Miami lands their white whale.

Lillard doesn't have a strict no-trade clause in his contract. However, he has gone on record saying he wants to play for the Heat and the Heat alone. That's a sign to teams not to offer up major assets for a play who might not even stick around. Miami on the other hand is in the driver's seat to land the superstar point guard.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, the Heat need to ensure they have all the pieces to get a deal done. Lillard has said he wants to play for the Heat, but that doesn't mean Portland will just give him up. Lillard is a seven-time All-Star was included on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. The Blazers aren't going to give him up for peanuts.

Adding a third or maybe even a fourth team to mix simply adds more resources. With more players/picks at their disposal, the Heat are better suited to make a deal. Even if they have to hard wire a player or picks to another team, if they land Lillard, it'll all be worth it.

For the Blazers, it's all about maximizing their value. Their franchise will enter a new era without Damian Lillard. They must get the most value possible in any trade.