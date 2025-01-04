Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz find themselves in a familiar position as the NBA trade deadline nears. The Jazz have been mentioned in trade chatter around the league as Utah has several talented players that could immediately help a team contend for a championship. One of the key players being linked to several teams in trade chatter is Colin Sexton.

ClutchPoints Senior NBA Writer Brett Siegel reported in his “Siegel's Scoop” that Sexton, along with fellow Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, are drawing interest from several suiters in the trade market.

“Much like how the Nets were said to control the trade market entering December with Schroder, Finney-Smith, and Johnson, the Jazz are the team in the West that can shake things up based on who they potentially deal,” Siegal said. “Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are the two most discussed players in Utah about trade conversations right now, and the Jazz are willing to trade both players for draft assets, sources said. Both guards have one year left on their respective contracts past the 2024-25 season.”

Per Siegal, the Pistons are at the top of the list of teams looking to acquire either Sexton or Clarkson but there are plenty of other teams across both conferences that are interested in their services.

“Of the two players, Clarkson holds the smaller deal at $14 million this season and $14.3 million for the 2025-26 season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has proven to be an instant source of offense in Utah over the last few seasons and can bring immediate value to a team seeking backcourt scoring. Clarkson and Sexton are two players the Pistons have had their eyes on even before Ivey suffered his broken leg. Sexton's list of potential suitors extends to the Magic, Hawks, Rockets, Clippers, and Warriors, sources said,” per Siegel's report.

Sexton has emerged as one of the most talented young guards in the league. On the season he's averaging 17.7 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 43.8% from three with 4.5 attempts per game. Sexton could certainly boost a team's chances at playoff contention, giving them a combo guard that fits the style of play of today's league. But, where will he land?