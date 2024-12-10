NBA trade season is nearly upon us, and the Brooklyn Nets could be among the league's most active teams. The Nets have received trade interest and “opened exploratory conversations” around veterans Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

All three players have been at the center of trade speculation since Brooklyn traded Mikal Bridges and pivoted to a rebuild this summer. While many within league circles expected the Nets to be at the front of the tank race for Cooper Flagg this season, the veteran trio has kept them competitive. The team has posted a 10-14 record, putting them on pace for 34 wins after entering the season with an 18.5-win projection.

If the season ended today, the Nets would have the 15th pick in the draft, per Tankathon. Due to this, general manager Sean Marks is expected to field offers for Johnson, Finney-Smith and Schroder leading up to the deadline.

The Golden State Warriors are among the teams to express interest in those three players, according to Charania.

Nets veterans drawing interest on trade market

Johnson is having the best season of his career while stepping into an expanded role following Bridges' departure. The 28-year-old has averaged 18.8 points per game on 49/43/91 shooting splits, all career-highs. He ranks third in the NBA in three-point percentage among players attempting over six per game, trailing only Norman Powell and Kyrie Irving.

Johnson is under contract for $22.6 million annually over the next two seasons, opening the door for the Nets to retain him if they choose. The former lottery pick will make under 14 percent of the salary cap for the remainder of his deal, which should be viewed favorably within front offices.

Schroder has been among the league's top point guards while shouldering a heavy burden as one of Brooklyn's lone shot-creators. The 31-year-old has averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 6.5 assists per game on 45/39/89 shooting splits. He's one of seven NBA players averaging 18-plus points and six-plus assists on over 44 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from three, joining Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Domantas Sabonis and Cade Cunningham.

Schroder is on a $13 million expiring contract.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith has shot 43.2 percent from three on 5.5 attempts per game, both career-highs, while guarding across multiple positions. The 31-year-old has posted a +18.8 net rating, the fifth-highest in the NBA, per CleaningTheGlass. He is under contract for $14.9 million this season before a $15.4 million player option in 2025-26.

The Warriors are looking to add another impact depth piece to their rotation following De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury. Golden State is open to using the guard's $12.8 million expiring salary and draft picks in a deal, according to Charania. This would make a trade for Schroder or Finney-Smith feasible.

However, a deal for Johnson, who is under contract for $23.6 million, would be more complicated.

The Warriors are hard-capped at the first apron with only $534K in space below it, meaning they cannot take in more salary than they send out in a trade. With the Nets unlikely to have interest in Andrew Wiggins, Golden State would have to aggregate three salaries to match Johnson's.

For example, they could combine Melton with Gary Payton's $9.1 million expiring contract and Gui Santos' minimum deal.

The Warriors would need to part with significant draft capital in such a deal. Brooklyn is seeking the equivalent of two first-round picks for Johnson, sources told ClutchPoints. Golden State could also dangle Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski in negotiations, although they were reportedly unwilling to do so in a deal for Paul George this summer.