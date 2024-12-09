Dennis Schroder has fueled the Brooklyn Nets during their surprise start to 2024-25. Sunday was the latest example of his offensive brilliance elevating the rebuilding squad’s floor.

Schroder posted 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting with 11 assists and zero turnovers during a 119-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He is the fifth player in Nets franchise history to post 30-plus points and 10-plus assists with zero turnovers in a game, joining Jason Kidd, James Harden, Stephon Marbury and Sam Cassell.

The veteran floor general finished the game a +6 in 34 minutes. He's posted a +13.9 net rating this season, the fourth-highest among NBA point guards to play over 200 minutes.

“That’s the type of player he is,” Cam Johnson said. “He's feisty as they come. He competes every second… [Putting up] 30 plus points and 10 plus assists, that's the kind of guy we all know he is. So there's no surprise there.”

Schroder has raised his offensive orchestration to a new level while stepping into a lead role with Brooklyn.

Dennis Schroder's leadership fueling Nets' surprise start

The 30-year-old has averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 6.5 assists on 45/39/89 shooting splits. He's one of seven players averaging 18-plus points and six-plus assists on over 44 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from three, joining Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Domantas Sabonis and Cade Cunningham.

His ball pressure has set the tone for a Nets defense that ranks 13th in forced turnovers. Opponents are scoring 4.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with Schroder on the floor, the second-highest mark on the Nets and the sixth-highest among NBA point guards, per CleaningTheGlass.

“Coach Jordi is doing a good job of giving everybody confidence. Having the roles defined,” he said. “Everybody knows what he brings to the table. Teammates [are] obviously enjoying the system and trusting the system as well. And yet everybody believes in each other, and you never know where it's coming from.”

“One day CJ's got 30 [points], the next day Cam Thomas, or [Nic] Claxton [has] 21 [points] and ten [rebounds] today. You never know. We’ve got a lot of weapons in this locker room. And I think how we’re moving the ball, how we play defense normally is set up for my game as well. It’s great.”

Beyond his individual success, Schroder has emerged as the most respected voice in the Nets' locker room. His leadership, on and off the court, has been integral to Brooklyn exceeding expectations during a presumed tanking season.

“He’s the head of the snake,” Dorian Finney-Smith said. “He’s always cool, calm and collected, and he helps us be that way. He’s been playing great ball.”

On a roster featuring 12 players age 25 or younger, the point guard's ability to hold teammates accountable has been critical.

“He's just a great teammate,” Johnson said. “You know he'll come to you and talk to you about anything. Good things or bad things… [He'll give you] constructive criticism or positive encouragement and reinforcement. And you just know that when you step on the court with him, he always has your back. Anything pops off, he always has your back. If anybody starts chirping, he always has your back. Teammates like that are really valuable.”

Expand Tweet

Many within league circles expected the Nets to be at the front of the tank race for Cooper Flagg this season. However, the team has posted a 10-14 record, with Schroder, Cam Johnson and others performing above expectations. If the season ended today, Brooklyn would have the 15th pick in the draft, per Tankathon.

Due to this, general manager Sean Marks is expected to field trade offers for veterans before the deadline. Removing Schroder would present a massive blow to the Nets' ability to compete, allowing them to improve their draft position in year one of a rebuild. His elite start could make him one of the most sought-after point guards on the market.

However, Schroder has said he wants to remain with Brooklyn long-term since joining the team at last year's deadline. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. With the Nets projected to lead the league in cap space, they will have no shortage of flexibility to re-sign him if they desire.