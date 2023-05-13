Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Golden State Warriors‘ title defense fell short on Friday night, losing in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. There are now a lot of uncertainties this offseason for the Dubs, especially when it comes to the future of Draymond Green.

While there is a strong belief he’ll be sticking around, Jordan Poole could be a casualty if the Warriors look to cost cut, even though the guard just signed an extension.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“But it’s Jordan Poole’s future that is of greater question. His contract extension kicks in next season at $27.4 million. That spike, along with retaining Green, would put the Warriors in a luxury tax tier that could be a non-starter for Lacob. It also now contains other roster-building restrictions, including the loss of the midlevel exception, which allowed them to get Donte DiVincenzo this past summer.”

“If cost-cutting is required, he profiles as the likeliest candidate. Poole had a turbulent fourth season, beginning when he took the infamous preseason punch from Green during a training camp practice. Poole kept it professional in the aftermath and tensions cooled enough for the two to work together. But the relationship was never fully repaired and Poole’s struggles didn’t help the mood, culminating in a challenging playoffs that saw his efficiency plummet and minutes get reduced.”

This isn’t exactly surprising. There’s been turmoil with Poole dating back to the Draymond punch and although he had a good season, he was brutal in the playoffs. That being said, the Warriors aren’t totally sold on trading him just yet because, behind Steph Curry, there isn’t a lot of talent in the backcourt. Poole can be an electrifying player when he’s hot.

You also have to remember Poole’s value in a potential trade is at rock bottom right now after averaging 10.3 PPG in the postseason.

We’ll see what the Warriors’ front office decides to do with the 23-year-old.