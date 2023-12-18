What could the Jazz get in a Lauri Markkanen trade?

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz are reportedly considering moving All-Star Lauri Markkanen in a trade, and Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer gave a suggestion regarding what the team could be looking to get in return.

“So what's the line for an acceptable offer? My impression from talking to teams is that it's something resembling the haul the Jazz received for [Donovan] Mitchell and [Rudy] Gobert: So, five-ish firsts and/or players of comparable value,” Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said. “This is a lot for Markkanen in the sense that he doens't have postseason scoring success like Mitchell, or three Defensive Player of the Year trophies like Gobert.”

It is a bit of speculation coming from O'Connor, but we have seen that Danny Ainge will drive a hard bargain throughout his career, going back to his tenure with the Boston Celtics. We saw it just about a year and a half ago when the Jazz traded both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Utah got good packages back for both players. If Ainge accepts a deal for Lauri Markkanen ahead of this year's trade deadline, it would not be a surprise if it were for a significant haul.

O'Connor described the Miami Heat as a great fit for Markkanen, playing in the frontcourt with Bam Adebayo. He also mentioned the Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and others as potential fits. None of that is based on sources, it is more of just to paint the picture of how Markkanen would fit on a ton of teams due to his versatility.

Despite just taking the leap into All-Star last season, and not having the playoff success due to his name, Markkanen would be a great fit in many places, so the Jazz could eventually get an offer that Ainge can not refuse.