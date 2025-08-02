North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick is regarded as one of the best pro football coaches of all time. In fact, most would consider him one of the best football coaches of all time, period. Throughout his long career, he coached at quite a few stops. That includes a five-year stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995. During the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot unleashed quite a zinger towards Belichick, a moment that was shared by NFL beat writer Charles Robinson on X (formerly Twitter).

A Bill Belichick zinger that deserves its own gold jacket from @MaryKayCabot. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n8KUUsU5k4 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 2, 2025

“A Bill Belichick zinger that deserves its own gold jacket from @MaryKayCabot,” posted Robinson on Saturday evening.

Cabot's speech was filled with lines directed at the surefire Hall of Famer helped bring levity to the festivities. Her career covering the Browns started with Belichick's tenure, and her stories about the head coach certainly fit his character. The last line about Belichick's current girlfriend Jordon Hudson brought quite a few laughs from the crowd. However, the former Browns and New England Patriots head coach is gearing up for a new challenge with the North Carolina football program.

North Carolina football ready for Bill Belichick's new chapter

2025 will be Belichick's 50th year working in football. Although he took a gap year in 2024, doing mostly media work, Belichick is back on the sidelines, this time in Chapel Hill. The North Carolina football program has been quite busy on the recruiting trail these last few days, hauling in a couple more prospects for Belichick's second recruiting class in 2026.

In the meantime, it will be intriguing to see just how quickly the legendary NFL coach adapts to the college game. It's fair to say that college football has undergone quite a few changes the last couple of years, and Belichick wants to build up the Tar Heels into basically a “33rd NFL team.” Can the head coach and his staff get the North Carolina football team not only back on track, but back to their winning ways? If so, the Belichick experiment will be worth all the jokes.