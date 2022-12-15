By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in the framework of yet another three-team trade.

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Hawks, Suns, and Jazz have kicked the tires on a potential trade that would have sent John Collins to the Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt to the Suns, and Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet to the Hawks.

However, Fischer wrote that such a trade seems to be built on an “expired idea” due to complications regarding the draft picks involved.

Meanwhile, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report noted that the reported three-team framework between the Bucks, Suns, and Rockets was expanded to include the Golden State Warriors, although adding another party to the mix only served to complicate things even further.

While a Jae Crowder deal appears to be close, the Miami Heat, and yes, everyone’s favorite trade destination, the Los Angeles Lakers remain in pursuit of the veteran forward. The Heat have troubles matching Crowder’s salary in a potential trade, so they will have to engage in another three-team deal to grease the wheels, while the Lakers will definitely be reluctant to include a first-round pick in a potential deal.

Still, it’d be a bit funny if the Lakers end up trading away Patrick Beverley to the Suns to play alongside his rival Chris Paul. That would mark Beverley’s second time this season playing with someone he’s beefed with. Nevertheless, fans around the league should expect a resolution to this situation to come soon, especially with the crucial December 15 date in our midst.