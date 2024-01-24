Bruce Brown is a more likely trade target for the Bucks than Dejounte Murray

The Milwaukee Bucks have been interested in Dejounte Murray and Bruce Brown ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, and both of those trades are interesting from a salary perspective, but Brown is more likely to be acquired by Milwaukee than Murray just based on the assets the Bucks have to offer, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

The Bucks would have to include Bobby Portis' $11.7 million in a trade for either Dejounte Murray or Bruce Brown. The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly looking for a pair of first-round picks for Murray, and offering the No. 35 pick that Milwaukee owns is likely not going to get the deal done. The Toronto Raptors are reportedly seeking one first-round pick in their initial ask for Brown. However, Brown's two-year, $45 million balloon payment with a team option for 2024-2025 is likely to dissuade suitors like the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Fischer.

For those reasons, the Bucks making a trade with the Raptors for Brown is more likely than a trade with the Hawks for Murray.

Fischer mentioned players like Matisse Thybulle, PJ Tucker and Alex Caruso as possibly more realistic trade targets for the Bucks. Milwaukee would likely move players like Pat Connaughton and Cameron Payne to make those deals happen. They are easier trades to make happen from a salary standpoint.

As the Bucks transition from David Griffin to Doc Rivers at head coach, it will be interesting to see what additions the team makes ahead of the NBA Trade deadline that is approaching on Feb. 8.