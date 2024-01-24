Will the Bucks be with or without their superstar against the Cavs?

At 30-13 on the season, the Milwaukee Bucks shocked many around the league on Tuesday when they decided to part ways with first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. The Bucks are looking to contend for a title, and with internal confidence surrounding Griffin dropping day by day, a tough decision was made. Now without a head coach, as the team has yet to hire Doc Rivers amid heavy speculation that he will be taking over for Griffin, the Bucks enter Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report.

Although he has been listed on the Bucks' injury report in recent games, Giannis has been available for his team. Currently listed as probable to play on Wednesday with a right shoulder contusion, it appears as if the two-time MVP will be able to play against the Cavs.

In a total of 41 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor. Over his last six games, Giannis has recorded three triple-doubles, coming up just shy of a fourth with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists against the Detroit Pistons recently.

Regardless if firing Griffin was a move the players backed or not, the Bucks now have an enormous amount of pressure on them simply because they are the focus of the NBA. This front office and ownership have made it clear that the expectations are to win another title. Anything short of this will be viewed as a massive letdown and disappointment. By firing Griffin despite having one of the best records in the league, it signals that anyone is disposable at any time in Milwaukee.

Although the Bucks have been one of the best offensive teams in the league through the first portion of the season, they currently rank just 21st in the league in defensive rating. This factored into the team's decision to move on from Griffin. The Bucks should be one of the best all-around teams in the league given how this roster was constructed, hence the mindset that they have underperformed with the second-best record in the league.

Wednesday night's matchup against the Cavs will not be an easy one for Giannis and the Bucks, as Cleveland has proven to be a tough team this season. Although Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have missed a chunk of time due to injuries, Donovan Mitchell has remained a constant for the Cavaliers. Not to mention, Cleveland's depth has really stepped up in the wake of all their injury concerns.

Just last week, the Cavs faced the Bucks and dismantled them 135-95. It is worth noting that Antetokounmpo did not play in this game.

A win against the Cavaliers would silence a lot of their critics and push the Bucks closer to the 1-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. With Griffin gone, assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as the interim head coach for the time being.