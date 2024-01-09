After the Toronto Raptors trade OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, attention quickly moved to whether or not the team would deal Pascal Siakam. The Raptors and Sacramento Kings were reportedly in advanced discussions that centered around Harrison Barnes before talks fizzled out.

Now, we may know the reason that the proposed deal fell apart.

Pascal Siakam reportedly told the Kings he would not re-sign after this season, which is what ended trade talks with the Raptors, per D-Lo & KC of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento.

Siakam can still ink an extension with the Raptors for four years and $192 million before free agency in the summer, but it does feel unlikely that will happen. Toronto was hoping to get Keegan Murray from the Kings, but Sacramento wasn't considering that.

Toronto would also probably want some draft capital if they did ship Siakam off to the Kings. However, they do not have a first-round pick for four years. The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons are others keen on Siakam.

Siakam recently spoke about having his name come up so frequently in trade discussions with the Kings. “I don't know anything, to be honest. I just came in today, obviously, we had a couple of good wins, so I just wanted to continue to build on that, and obviously, it was a tough loss. We've just got to continue to build and continue to get back up and keep working. I don't really pay attention to anything. I have people who work on that stuff. I play basketball. I'm a basketball player and that's all I try to focus on.”