Pascal Siakam opens up about the trade rumors surrounding the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA right now as rumors continue to swirl around Pascal Siakam ahead of the trade deadline. After several months of having to hear these rumors, Siakam finally opens up with his thought process.

When asked about the ongoing trade rumors, Pascal Siakam was all business, according to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. The Raptors' power forward is simply focused on playing basketball and isn't meddling in any of the trade rumors floating around the league.

“I don't know anything, to be honest. I just came in today, obviously, we had a couple of good wins, so I just wanted to continue to build on that, and obviously, it was a tough loss. We've just got to continue to build and continue to get back up and keep working. I don't really pay attention to anything. I have people who work on that stuff. I play basketball. I'm a basketball player and that's all I try to focus on.”

There's a reason why Siakam is involved in so many trade rumors right now. The Raptors are not in a place to really compete for a championship. Furthermore, he's one of the best power forwards in the league. Siakam is currently averaging 22.3 points 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season. Any playoff contender would love to have that production on their roster.

So, while Siakam focuses on playing basketball, his name will continue to float around trade rumors. The best decision for the Raptors might be to trade him, as Pascal Siakam is in a contract year. So, even if he finishes this season in Toronto, there's a strong chance he'd leave in free agency. That would be a brutal blow for this franchise, as they essentially would allow a superstar player leave the team without getting anything in return.